There’s no better place to spend Shrove Tuesday that at The Pancake Hut, where Head Chef Joshua Lynch served up plenty of sweet and decadent specialties.
The eaterie in Wrea Green has made around 24,000 American-style pancakes since opening two years ago.
Specialties include a full English breakfast on a savoury pancake, and a chocolate heaven stack – with maltesers, flake and oreo.
Vegan, gluten free options are available too.
1. Head chef Josh Lynch.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. BLACKPOOL/LANCASHIRE POST - 18-02-23 - Staff at the Pancake Hut, Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, are ready for pancake day, shrove Tuesday.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. BLACKPOOL/LANCASHIRE POST - 18-02-23 - Staff at the Pancake Hut, Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, are ready for pancake day, shrove Tuesday.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. BLACKPOOL/LANCASHIRE POST - 18-02-23 - Staff at the Pancake Hut, Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green, are ready for pancake day, shrove Tuesday.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson