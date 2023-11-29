Impressive growth at JS results in a surge of new hires to its accountancy and advisory practice
With a commitment to creating and developing the next generation of talent, apprenticeships have long been a core strand of JS’s talent strategy. The firm offers schemes across its accounts, audit, and tax service lines.
The 14 new apprentices are actively pursuing various professional qualifications, including ACA, ACCA, AAT and ATT. JS support their career development by providing personalised career pathways that cater to their specific professional goals.
In the current team, 26 employees entered the firm as apprentices and have remained at JS following qualification. JS also boasts a strong retention rate, with 45 per cent of the current team having served for five years or more.
JS offers a tailored training plan to accompany college and university studies, allowing apprentices to progress into a career at the firm. JS recently launched its Incrementum training and development programme designed to develop its young professionals with transferable skills including networking, soft skills and how to add value for clients. The firm’s 'New to Networking' group also empowers below-manager level professionals to sharpen their networking skills and build valuable relationships with key intermediaries.
A regular events calendar is also used to provide a foundation for young professionals at JS and other intermediaries to develop their network skills and start to build their network of contacts.
The firm’s commitment to nurturing talent is further strengthened by its recognition as an ICAEW Authorised Training Provider, an ACCA Approved Employer, and an ACCA Training & Development Platinum Employer. Through these affiliations, JS ensures that its apprentices receive top-tier training and support, enabling them to excel in their chosen professional qualifications.
Aside from its apprenticeship intake, JS has also welcomed three senior hires, with Kay Oldham joining as R&D tax director and Mark Penny as tax manager, expanding the firm’s leading tax advisory service. Alex Manfrin also joined the firm as audit and accounts manager.
These latest hires have expanded the JS team to nearly 90, enabling the firm to continue providing its client base of owner-managed businesses with key services including digital finance transformation, business advisory, tax advisory, audit, and accounts compliance.
James Wood, Staff Partner at JS, said: “We’ve always recognised that the people at JS are what makes our work so exceptional, so it’s exciting to welcome so many ambitious new people to the team, from apprentice level all the way up to director. We’ve now built a firm where everyone can grow, develop and progress in their career, with many senior members of our team starting with us in entry-level positions.”
“Particularly for our apprentices, we’ve always strived to nurture fresh talent through extensive training and support, and our new Incrementum programme has helped to further expand this offering. As a firm, we’re continuing to grow at pace, and our recruitment and development strategies will continue to be key to this. I look forward to welcoming more talented and ambitious people to our team over the coming year.”