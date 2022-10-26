Questions have been asked as to whether it will be a full-size store with stock and a food area or something else – here’s everything you need to know about the plans …

What will the IKEA explansion plans involve?

Preston is one of three North West locations that will house new Plan & Order Points. The IKEA website states it is “a place for planning, organising and inspiration. Plan and pay for your purchase, guided by an IKEA co-worker, without the need to visit one of our traditional big blue boxes. It’s the newest and most convenient way to shop with us. Your new go-to when planning your next kitchen or wardrobe (or both!)”

You can plan and design your new kitchen and/or wardrobe and get it delivered to your home or a convenient collection point at the IKEA Plan & Order Point coming soon to Preston

Will there be stock to take away and a food area?

No, there will be no products to take away or food for sale.

So what can I do there?

The focus will be on getting expert help and advice on bespoke kitchen and wardrobe designs, although customers will be able to get help planning any room in their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If I order something how will I get it?

Customer orders will be delivered to the customer’s home, or made available for collection to another convenient point of delivery.

How big will the store be?

Much smaller than a regular IKEA store. It will be around 70-90 square metres in size and feature a number of kitchen and wardrobe displays as well as a consultation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will the other Plan & Order Points be?

Aintree and Stockport.

Where will the Preston Plan & Order Point be?

Exact details have not yet been released. We will publish details as soon as they are known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will it open?

Exact details have not yet been released.

What’s been said?

Marsha Smith, Deputy Country Retail Manager, IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “Our investment in the North West is part of our long-term plan to transform our retail business, making it easier for our customers to shop with us in a number of convenient ways. With a variety of stores, service offers and digital solutions that complement each other, our aim is to be there for our customers, however they want to meet us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad