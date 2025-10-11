Upon arrival, Langdale Chase is nothing short of magnificent, with its grand 18th century architecture and expert topography all carefully crafted by loving owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment you arrive at Langdale Chase, you’re quite literally transported into a world where comfort, beauty and thoughtful luxury blend seamlessly.

Perched right on the shores of Windermere, this hotel paints a picture that’s part retreat, part inspiration and is ideal for those seeking peace and elegance with a strong connection to nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location & setting

The setting is extraordinary. With direct lake frontage, decadent gardens and sweeping views of the hills surrounding Windermere the hotel truly embraces its Lake District heritage.

It’s one of those special places where you feel the environment as much as the hotel itself - the lake the mountains and the ever changing skies ensure it’s peaceful yet grand with just enough drama in the natural landscape to stir the soul.

The Langdale Chase Hotel view over Windermere Lake towards the Langdale Pikes. | nw

Accommodation & ambience

Langdale Chase has clearly invested in balancing heritage with comfort. Rooms and suites feel luxurious without being ostentatious - warm tones, quality fabrics and tasteful décor are noticable throughout.

There’s a sense that everything has been well considered, whether it’s the positioning of windows to maximise the view or little touches that make you feel pampered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the kind of place where you can slow down. Whether you’re curled up in a reading nook, sipping coffee by a window with a vista, or simply enjoying the quiet murmur of the lake, there’s space to breathe.

Service comes across as discreet, friendly and professional. Not pushy yet attentive, exactly what you want in a luxury countryside hotel.

The hotel offers a variety of amenities to enhance the stay: classic afternoon tea (with artistic/local craft influences), boat trips on their historic motor yacht Albatross, paddle-boarding, kayaking, walking and exploring in the local area.

For guests who want activity, there’s plenty and, for those who want rest, there’s also peace and relaxation in spades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the stunning Langdale Chase Hotel. | nw

Dining & food

From the material on the site, food and drink are a strong part of the experience. Local ingredients, beautiful presentation and a dining environment that complements the surroundings.

Whether for dinner by candlelight, a light bite, or afternoon tea the food seems designed to match the luxury and landscape: elegant, but rooted in local flavour.

Their afternoon tea is inspired by the surrounding landscape - I was invited to enjoy a journey of adventure and joy through the tale of Arthur Ransome’s ‘Swallows and Amazons’.

He is believed to have stayed a few times at the Langdale Chase in the past and there’s even a picture of him scribbling down notes as he watches others play on the lake - the perfect setting for the most delicious Afternoon Tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen and menu is overseen by Executive Chef Michael Cole with a team of other talented chefs.

I dived and indulged in their wonderfully delicious Afternoon Tea which included an array of sweet and savoury treats such their sandwiches... Pemmican beef, horseradish, red onion, smoked salmon, beetroot, cream cheese & chopped egg, shallot & watercress.

Afternoon tea at the Langdale Chase Hotel - sandwiches and light bites. | nw

The options included Lobster roll, sriracha hollandaise, potted shrimps, mace butter and toasted crumpet. Cheddar doughnut, cheese custard, truffle & crispy ham hock with English mustard pickle.

Afternoon tea at Langdale Chase Hotel. | nw

The fancies included: Gooseberry choux, apple and hazelnut, rice pudding and jam, chocolate and marmalade & Titty’s bun load. Last but not least I tried one of their amazing homemade scones served with strawberry preserve and clotted cream - a true delight!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afternoon tea at Langdale Chase Hotel - the fancies. | nw

The pottery, plates and glasses were all from Cumbrian makers. They use local hand thrown pottery to finely crafted woodwork, the afternoon tea was served on unique, handmade pieces with personality.

Value & unique features

It’s not a budget stay, but for those willing to pay for the experience Langdale Chase truly delivers.

Unique features like its gardens (restored to retain historic features), its own boat and expert local walking guides all add value.

Everything has been lovingly crafted down to every single detail from Fiona May Ceramics who hand makes pottery 20 miles away for the exclusive small batch afternoon tea crockery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Frost brings the Lakeland landscape to her pieces reflected in the fluid lines suggesting earth, water and sky in the ramekin dishes.

The sense that you are stepping into something special, not just a standard hotel comes through strongly.

I even got the chance to cruise across the Windermere waters on their infamous and unique 1928 Wooden Motor Yacht, The Albatross.

View from the Albatross sailing boat looking across Windermere lake. | nw

You can enjoy an adventure on the lake with three sailings a day from their jetty at 10am, 12 noon and 3pm. Prices start from £40 per person - which is well worth your money!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was built as a private vessel in 1928 Germany, before being confiscated for the German war effort and then becoming a passenger ferry in Bodensee.

The story of Albatross has much in common with how they have restored Langdale Chase to her former greater glory again.

I also experienced an amazing tour of the gardens with Head Gardener, Claire Farrington. She drew on beautiful childhood memories and a love of plants to shape her role; she often spent time in family gardens, cutting flowers and foraging and later found solace in gardening while teaching science.

At Langdale Chase, she leads a team and relishes the opportunity to work closely with inspired designs, transform gardens practically from scratch and incorporate wildlife-friendly practices like creating native plantings, mulching and composting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langdale Chase Hotel gardens were truly spectacular and lovingly crafted. | nw

What could be better?

Langdale Chase is a beautiful gem. It offers more than just a stay - it delivers an experience rooted in elegance, nature and calm.

If you want somewhere to unwind without sacrificing style with enough options to explore (or to do nothing at all) this is a place to consider.

The amazing Boathouse that you can stay in with a bath tub on the roof. | nw

The staff were completely professional and very friendly and knowledgeable from the Head Gardener to the Albatross boat crew - everyone was a friendly face. I will definitely be returning soon.

Langdale Chase Hotel has a total of 30 rooms, with 21 in the main house, right in the Lakehouse and a private Boathouse suite - that is truly spectacular. The hotel was sensitively restored in 2023, blending its Victorian heritage with modern luxury.

Highly recommended for couples, solo travellers seeking rest or anyone who values scenery, quality and a touch of indulgence.