I always wanted to be Willy Wonka! Deluxe Lancashire dessert bar business up for sale

By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:07 BST

Ever fancied yourself as a modern day Willy Wonka? Well then this might be the business opportunity for you...

Situated in a high-footfall area on Beacon Retail Park, alongside major businesses like Co-Op and Subway, the business - named Indulge Desserts - enjoys year-round trade and will have you saying ‘I always wanted to be Willy Wonka!’ in no time.

Opened in July 2020, it is fitted to a high standard with bespoke fixtures and quality equipment. The dessert menu includes Belgian waffles, French crepes, churros, doughnuts, milkshakes, and more, available for dine-in, takeaway, or delivery.

The stylish interior features modern décor, seating, and a fully equipped kitchen. The leasehold property has a 10-year lease (from July 2020) with a break clause in 2026, at a rent of £19,200 per annum.

The business has full and part-time staff and self-employed delivery drivers and its current operating hours are Monday-Friday, 4:30 pm-10 pm, and weekends from 1 pm-10 pm. Take a look around...

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

Indulge Desserts (Credit: Kenrick and Co.)

