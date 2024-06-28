Hygiene Inspectors visit 29 of your favourite food outlets in Lancashire - here's their scores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jun 2024, 19:36 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 19:36 BST

29 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

29 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on June 20.

1. Catch Fish & Chips, Dean Street, Blackpool, FY4 1AU

Rated 5 on June 20. | Catch Fish & ChipsPhoto: Catch Fish & Chips

Rated 5 on June 18.

2. Thai Northern, Mayfield Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 2NT

Rated 5 on June 18. | Thai NorthernPhoto: Thai Northern

Rated 5 on May 20.

3. Shed, Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7UN

Rated 5 on May 20. | ShedPhoto: Shed

Rated 4 on May 30.

4. Canton Chef, Ashfield Road, Blackpool, FY2 0DJ

Rated 4 on May 30. | ContributedPhoto: Contributed

