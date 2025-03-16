Huge Preston sporting festival is back for a third year

Businesses and charities across Preston are being invited to take part in a day of sporting fun to help bond and motivate their workforces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third Preston City Games will take place on 20th June when teams from local organisations will engage in friendly competition across a raft of different sports.

The list of events is still being drawn up, but last year included football, netball, rounders, boccia and golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Preston City Games has become an annual event | Preston City Council

The aim of the games is to build teamwork and improve wellbeing - as well providing a networking opportunity for city firms and good causes.

They will be staged at the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) Sports Arena and early registration is being encouraged - by the end of this month - so sporting preferences can be accommodated.

Preston City Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing Zafar Coupland said the games - delivered with business support services provider Shout Connect - is “a brilliant initiative to promote and encourage health and wellbeing, as well as a chance for different organisations across the city to get together and be active”.

Dr Adrian Ibbetson, UCLan’s Director of Sport added: “We are proud to be a partner in the Preston City Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are striving to be a healthy and active university and to look after our peoples’ wellbeing.

“We see the games as being an outlet for staff to enjoy being physically active, whilst also fostering a sense of pride and belonging by representing the university in this competition.”

To register interest in entering a team for the games, visit www.prestoncitygames.com by 31st March.