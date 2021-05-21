How working from home has changed Preston

Around one third of people in Preston worked from home at some point last year, new figures suggest.

The TUC union said the trend of home working, which has been accelerated by coronavirus, could lead to a new "class divide" across Great Britain.

Office for National Statistics data estimates that 34 per cent of the 64,441 employed people aged 16 and over in Preston worked from home at some stage in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rise in home working in Preston during pandemic

This was up significantly from 13 per cent in 2019, but below the UK average average of 37 per cent last year – though rates differed significantly.

The figures are based on the ONS's annual population survey.

They show that in the London borough of Richmond, 71% of people worked from home last year, while just nine per cent did in South Ayrshire, in Scotland.

Across the UK, 26 per cent of people worked at home at some point in the week they were surveyed – more than double that of 2019.

The TUC says this trend could lead to a new “class divide”, as those who have been able to work from home will find it easier to achieve more flexible working in the future.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the union, added: “It’s likely that many workers will want to spend more time working from home than before, and it’s vital that employers have positive and constructive discussions with staff and unions about how to make this work.

“A sole focus on home working rights would create new inequalities for those who cannot easily work from home.

“The Prime Minister’s failure to include an employment bill in his legislative programme is a colossal failure to address the needs of working people. He must bring forward new rights to flexible working without delay.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently indicated to MPs that guidance encouraging people in England to work from home if they can will be dropped from June 21.

The ONS figures show people working in information and communication roles were the most likely to have avoided the office last year, with 69 per cent saying they had worked at home.

Meanwhile, accommodation and food service employees were the least likely to home work, at just 11 per cent.

However, separate ONS statistics show that people working from home last year were doing six hours of overtime per week on average – compared to four hours for those who had to travel to their jobs.

Work Wise UK, a campaign group seeking more progressive employment practices, said the way companies work may change as the UK emerges from lockdown.

Chief executive Phil Flaxton said: “Will we end presenteeism, reduce commuting, use designated workspaces in homes, or make hybrid working across workplaces and homes the norm?

“Working people need a say on what works for them and what doesn’t.

"If their needs are respected, it could really help healthy changes that benefit the whole working population."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the Government will not bring forward an employment bill until the pandemic is over, but it has reconvened the Flexible Working Taskforce to support emerging changes in working.