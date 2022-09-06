King Kod owner Asif Ali is amongst a growing number of voices in the city appealing to the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, not to forget the struggle facing sole traders amidst the growing clamour for her to provide support to households to help them deal with skyrocketing gas and electricity prices.

Asif, who runs takeaways in Fulwood and Ashton, will reach the end of his current energy contract in November. He already had a rough idea of the kind of price increase that he was likely to be served up when trying to secure a new deal - but he says that when he was given some exact figures this week, they were even worse than he had feared.

He is used to serving up feel-good food, but Asif Ali - pictured with two of his staff at King Kod on Watling Street Road - fears the energy bill he will soon be forced to digest

“I phoned my broker and he told me that, at today’s prices, my combined gas and electricity bills would go from £18,000 per year across the two shops together - to £108,000.

“That's a 500 percent increase - how can I afford it? Businesses like ours are energy intensive - we have a gas [cooking] range and it’s controlled electronically.

“What does the government want us to do - sack all our staff and work for free just to pay for the gas bills? It’s impossible.

“We have up to 10 people working in each shop. I've been off ill [recently] and the staff have been really supportive. They have helped me and my family get through our tough time - and we have all stuck together through Covid. So what happens now?” Asif asked.

Asif Ali says that the combined energy bill on his two King Kod shops in Preston will leap from £18,000 to £108,000 in November

The prospect of indigestible costs like those confronting Asif have prompted the Liberal Democrats in Preston to call for the government to step in to spare almost 3,000 businesses in the city from the worst of the energy price hikes that are heading their way this winter by offering them grants.

It was widely reported on Tuesday, when Ms. Truss was officially installed as the new PM, that she was planning to announce a £100bn+ package of support later this week - with suggestions that she would acquiesce to Labour and Lib Dem calls for an energy price freeze.

The chief Secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke MP, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that morning that there was a "clear commitment to rise to the level of events and to provide early certainty to families and businesses that there will be help available to meet the undoubted challenges that this autumn and winter are going to bring".

For Asif, the most effective measures the government could take would be to impose a per-unit price cap on energy costs for businesses - like the one that already exists for domestic users - and to slash VAT from 20 percent to five percent for the hospitality sector, in a repeat of a move made earlier in the pandemic.

Paul Butcher, who runs the Stanley Arms in Preston city centre, says energy costs now make up more than a quarter of the bills for many hospitality venues

In the 20 years he has been trading in the city, Asif says he has known other turbulent economic moments - but never for so many prices to spike at the same time. It means that the fabled ‘price of fish’ is far from the only cost he is concerned about - although that itself is bad enough.

“The war in Ukraine immediately put a 35 percent levy on Russian fish - and so everyone switched to Norwegian and Atlantic [sources], but then those prices went up, because it’s a case of supply and demand.

“Everything else is expensive, too - the price of oil has more than doubled, batter is silly prices and packaging and sauces are also up. It makes you [wonder if it] is worthwhile.”

One thing that Asif says he would never do is compromise on the standard of his ingredients - and neither does he want to offload his additional costs onto his customers.

Preston councillor John Potter says that government grants are needed to support the city's hiugh street businesses through a tough winter

“We have built our reputation over the years on selling good quality food and we refresh the oil on a daily basis. We will not reduce our quality, but that comes at a price and people have got less disposable income - my customers are just the same as me.

“You can absorb [a certain amount] as a business, but not the prices that we’ve had. It’s frightening - scary times.”

‘ENERGY COMPANIES HAVE GOT US BY THE SHORT AND CURLIES’

A Preston landlord says that energy companies are “a law unto themselves” and need to be ‘reined in’ by the government.

Paul Butcher, who runs the Stanley Arms in the city centre, told the Post that energy prices had more than doubled as a proportion of the costs facing hostelries - from around 10 percent to between 25 and 30 percent.

He also said that it was currently impossible for businesses to get electricity contracts - meaning that they face even bigger bills than they otherwise would.

All eyes are on Liz Truss for an announcement about energy bills (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“If you're out of contract for two or three weeks, that’s an extra £1,500 that you've lost in a month - and that’ll be [the same] every month until you sort it out.

“You cannot get an electricity deal at the moment - and that means you are paying two-and-a half to three times what the sky-high prices would be anyway. The energy companies are waiting to see what the government does.”

Paul - who also operates The Market Tavern in Preston and The Railway and The Dunkirk pubs in Leyland - says he could see which way the wind was blowing on energy prices when he took on the latter establishment earlier this year and struggled to find an energy contract even at that stage. Then came an even bigger shock.

“We had a scenario where we went to sign with British Gas and it was going to take 28 days for the changeover to happen - but on the 27th day, British Gas turned round and said that they weren't going to do the contract unless we paid them a £7,000 deposit.

“There was no way I was giving British Gas £7,000 of my money just to hold as a deposit.”

Paul says he fears that there will be hospitality businesses who will have to “throw in the towel” because of the bills they face.

“It’s like blow after blow - it's not just energy. Food prices have gone up 25-30 percent and the minimum wage has gone up, so staff costs are more - and that means all my national insurance and pension contributions have increased as well.

“Now I’m not after paying slave labour and a rise in the minumum wage isn't a bad thing, but in the last two years, we've been subject to Covid, price rises for goods and servicess - and now this. We’re resilient, but there comes a point.

“I heard somebody this week say it’s not really about getting the energy price down, it's about reducing consumption. How do you reduce consumption as a business?

“It's not like we can just switch the lights and fridges off. The chefs are switching the ovens off in between uses, but we can’t reduce consumption [sufficiently] to make a serious dent in the bills.

“We’re going to need help to get over the next few months and these energy companies are going to need reining in.

“They don't care what anyone thinks, they don't care if they cock it up - they have got you by the short and curlies and if you don't like it, then close [your] business, because you don't have any other option.”

British Gas was approached for comment about the demand for a deposit before entering into an energy contract for The Dunkirk.

‘GIVE FIRMS GRANTS TO GET THEM THROUGH’

The leader of the Liberal Democrats on Preston City Council wants to see the government provide grants to city firms that will struggle with energy costs this winter.

Cllr John Potter told the Post that more than 2,900 small and medium-sized enterprises would benefit - including 130 cafes, restaurants, pubs and other hospitality businesses in the city.

Under the proposal, eligible businesses would be able to apply for a grant covering 80 percent of the increase in their energy bills for one year, up to a maximum of £50,000. Rolled out nationwide, the plan would cost around £10bn and would be paid for, in part, by restoring the bank levy to 2015 levels.

Cllr Potter said that the bailout was needed “save our high streets, rescue small businesses and keep prices down for local families”.

He told the Post that it would also avert a spiral of economic decline.

“It’s not just the impact of the bills themselves, but the fact that residents will not have as much money to spend in these places. As a small business owner myself, I was going to invest in new kit this year, but I’m now only going to spend the bare minimum on things that I absolutely have to replace.

“But that means I’m not spending in shops, I'm not helping the local economy,” Cllr Potter said.

At a meeting of Preston City Council late last month, the Labour deputy leader of the authority, Martyn Rawlinson said that he believed nationalisation of key industries was the only solution to the current cost of living crisis.

He said: “There is no other way back. We’ve got to go back and nationalise these industries to bring the cost[s] down, so that we can absorb the cost and subsidise it, so that people can live – and then get them on a better footing and see where it goes from there.”

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor Stephen Thompson, said he was confident that help would be forthcoming with energy bills as soon as the new PM - at that point undecided - took office.