"How will I get deliveries?" Preston shop owner slams new city centre road scheme

Paul Tyrer has run St John's Carpets in Corporation Street for 37 years, but believes the work taking place as part of the new UCLan Masterplan could soon force him out.

"They are railroading this through" said Paul, talking about the changes to the road layout in outside his shop, near to the redesigned Adelphi roundabout and public square area.

Paul Tyrer outside his shop

Recently a new walkway has been built near the carpet shop, as well as two traffic islands.

In the last week, Mr Tyrer said two 'No Loading' signs were erected outside his premises, but then quickly blacked out.

Although Mr Tyrer says he has been dealing with Lancashire County Council's highways team about the issues, and the council "are aware of what's taking place", they have declined to comment, saying it is a matter for UCLan.

Mr Tyrer said: "I have been telling LCC for ages that when I get a 10 tonne truck coming to deliver carpets, there is no way they can unload without causing an obstruction now.

"How can you legally load and unload? You can't park on the footpath.

"Then they put up two new signs saying 'No loading' in front of the shop. When I questioned it, I was told that they'd been put up prematurely. But anyone can put two and two together and realise that they're going to make it a no loading zone.

"They'll be stopping me from doing the business I have done for 37 years in this location. I simply won't be able to operate."

Mr Tyrer claims the only consultation he has had with LCC officials is after work has been done.

He added: "I can't understand why nobody from the council has been out to look at the road, look at the businesses, and see how it affects us. I feel like I've been missed totally."

LCC say that any consultation and lisaon with local businesses would be carried out by UCLan.