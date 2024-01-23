News you can trust since 1886
How to get Chorley's Bowen Pies delivered to your door as company director appears on The Apprentice

Wanting to get your hands on a tasty treat this winter? Here's how to get Chorley's famous Bowen Pies delivered to your front door.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Bowen Pies was founded in Adlington in 1994 in a butcher's stop.

Now they have more than three stores across Chorley, offering traditional, home-made pies and puddings that are not only totally tasty but are award-winning too.

Each pie is individually made according to their secret recipes, some of which are over 30 years old.

They offer a full range of traditional favourites, from the best-selling potato and meat pies to steak puddings.

If you want to try one for yourself, Bowen Pies offers a delivery service for residents who can't make it to one of their stores.

The company offers pie boxes from around £27, as well as individual items such as sausage rolls and pork pies.

Customers receive free shipping for orders over £50.

Where do they deliver?

Bowen Pies covers mainland UK (Scottish Highlands, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Wight, Northern Ireland. Call for details as delivery times may vary).

How do I cook my pieces?

The pies are already cooked, you just need to warm them up which can take as little as 3 minutes.

Full instructions are given with each order.

READ MORE: Lancashire businessman included in list of Apprentice candidates 2024.

How will I get them?

All pies are baked then chilled and placed in a temperature controlled box to insure freshness.

They are delivered in 24 hours and stay chilled for up to 48 hours.

The pies can then be put in the fridge or freezer.

The cool box can be reused again for your own use.

Where do I place my order?

You can place an order by visiting the Bowen Pies website at https://bowenpies.co.uk/.

Director of Bowen Pies to feature on The Apprentice

The Apprentice is due to return on February 1 with 18 new contestants hoping to secure Lord Alan Sugar's £250,000 investment.

Amongst the candidates is a Dragon's Den reject, a Britain's Got Talent contestant and Chorley man Paul Bowen, who works as a director in his family business.

Hoping to prove as popular as his family's pies, 34-year-old Paul is competing in the upcoming series of The Apprentice and says he is looking to unite his passion for business with Lord Sugar's strategic expertise.

Paul told the BBC that his biggest business success was "securing a deal with Manchester City Football Club and supplying them with pies for the past five years", but when asked what his biggest business failure was, he said "I've only failed in small ways, as that's the only way to see what works.

"My biggest failure personally has been with the stock market. Let's just say I won't be swapping pies for shares any time soon!"

Find out more by clicking HERE.

