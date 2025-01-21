The innovation hub is coming to the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone (image: BDP via Ribble Valley Borough Council planning portal)

An ‘innovation hub’ is set to be built in the heart of Lancashire to help the county make the most of what has been described as a “once-in-a-generation" opportunity to transform its economy.

The £13.2m facility will spring up close to the new National Cyber Force (NCF) headquarters in Samlesbury in an attempt to harness the benefits the high-tech security agency will bring to the area when it opens later this year.

The aim, according to a report presented to Lancashire’s County Council’s cabinet, is to create “a nationally and internationally significant location for innovation and research and development” - in both the cyber sphere and related sectors.

It is hoped the hub will encourage a cluster of business to spring up across the wider Samlesbury Enterprise Zone, which already hosts the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre North West.

Cabinet members have agreed to add £7.2m in funding to the £6m already earmarked from within Lancashire’s devolution deal in order to create the 27,000 square foot development.

The meeting at which the funding was agreed heard that as well as the 3,000 jobs expected to be created by the NCF, a further 1,500 “indirect jobs” could be generated over the next decade, “with salaries in the associated occupations being almost twice the current Lancashire average”.

Cabinet member for economic development and growth Aidy Riggott said: “We’re talking about really high-quality jobs that could be absolutely life changing for people - the kind of jobs we want in Lancashire. We don't want people leaving [to go] elsewhere to find this type of work.

“The space will…become the focal point of activity for the National Cyber Force, university, private business [and] public sector bodies who want to collaborate,” County Cllr Riggott added.

The hub will operate as a “multi-functional business premises”, featuring a mix of open plan, office, events and amenity space - and will, according to County Hall, be “flexible and adaptable to future uses”.

The cabinet report stated an ambition to match “new digital and cyber activities with the traditional strengths of the county’s industrial base, [which] has the potential to further transform and modernise Lancashire's local economy.”

Lancashire was given a £20m cash pot largely to fund so-called “innovation-led growth” as part of the devolution deal with the government which was finalised last year and is due to come into force shortly.