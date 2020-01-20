How Kris hopes to create a new family legacy as he launches Leyland and Farington Pharmacy

A businessman is hoping to beat his father’s legacy in Leyland as he has launched an independent chemist in Farington - something which he believes is now a rarity.

Kris Parmar at Leyland and Farington Pharmacy, Clifton Parade, Farington, with his staff, Arun Parmar, Jen Rogerson, Di Farnhill and Vanessa Parmar

Kris Parmar has taken over the former Cohens site in Clifton Parade, renaming it Leyland and Farington Pharmacy.

The 32-year-old, has lived in Leyland all his life and spent his childhood living above Parmar News and Off Licence, which his parents, Pat Parmar and Arun Parmar ran.

The couple announced their retirement after 27 years in 2018 and Kris is aiming to remain in business just as long - if not longer.

He said: “My dad was in business for 27 years, but I am hoping to do longer than that.

“I worked as a paperboy for a long time with my dad’s shop, so I am very excited to be able to deliver healthcare services and medication to the same population I once delivered papers to as a young boy.

“My father is also now helping me out delivering the medicines in his semi-retirement.”

Kris, who has a nine-month-old son Jaylen, is particularly proud of the fact that he is running an independent pharmacy, competing against large chains.

He added: “This is the first change in pharmacy ownership in Leyland for almost 10 years and we will be one of only two independent chemists in Leyland. I believe the rest are owned by large multiple companies.

“The opportunities are few and far between to run an independent chemist as most are owned by large multiple companies. I want to go back to the time 20 or 30 years ago when patients knew the chemist and knew who owned the pharmacy.”

Although Kris began his working life at Parmar News, he studied pharmacy at the University of Bradford, and set up a pharmacy in West Yorkshire which is being managed by someone else.

He has also been working in Lancashire as a freelance contractor. But now he is happy to be in his home turf, running a family business.

His wife, who is on maternity leave, will be trained up to join Kris. He added: “This is going to be a family business. I can potentially pass this onto my son, but depends what he wants to do.”