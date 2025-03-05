How A North-West Business is Revolutionising Customer Loyalty & Engagement for Businesses
A New Era of Customer Engagement
Traditional loyalty schemes often struggle to keep customers engaged, but Raffily changes the game by introducing raffle-based incentives that encourage participation and repeat business. Companies across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce are embracing the platform to offer exclusive prizes, experiences, and rewards that capture customer interest in a fun, interactive way.
Ben Govier, Co-Founder of Raffily, explains:"We created Raffily to give businesses a smarter way to engage their customers and re-engage past or previous customers. Traditional rewards programs can feel stale, but everyone loves the thrill of winning. Our compliant and secure platform gives brands the tools to keep customers excited, engaged, and coming back for more."
Supporting Local & National Businesses
From Lancashire startups to established national brands, businesses are leveraging Raffily to enhance customer retention, increase conversions, and boost brand loyalty. Whether through free-entry raffles, exclusive member-only draws, or promotional giveaways, the platform delivers measurable results while keeping customers engaged.
Join the Loyalty Revolution
With businesses constantly looking for innovative ways to retain customers, Raffily is leading the charge in customer engagement innovation. As the platform continues to expand, more brands are seeing the benefits of incorporating raffles into their loyalty strategies.