Housebuilder jumps in to help swimming club

Young swimmers have brand new medals to mark their achievements, thanks to support from a local housebuilder.

A welcome £300 donation from Miller Homes allowed the Garstang Gators Swimming Club to celebrate their summer Medals Gala in style, with a presentation event to reward the efforts of their members.

The housebuilder heard the swimming club was seeking funding for its medals and ribbons ceremony for junior members, and was there at a stroke with an offer of help.

Miller Homes was delighted to support a club local to their new Beacon Park development on Joe Lane, Catterall.

On June 16, Garstang club members took to the water at Palatine Swimming Centre in Blackpool for a friendly competition involving other local swim teams. A medals ceremony took place in the afternoon.

Leanne Feeley, sales manager for Miller Homes North West, said: “Getting involved with the local community is tremendously important to us and we’re always looking to support local clubs.

“Garstang Gators Swimming Club offers so much to the community, so we were delighted to be able to fund their Medals Ceremony and help a club that brings so much to Garstang.”

Clare Williamson, assistant manager at Garstang Gators, added: “We really appreciate the donation from Miller Homes. This money went a long way to celebrating the achievements of our members. The winners were overjoyed with their awards and it will spur them on to continue competing.”

