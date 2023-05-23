News you can trust since 1886
House prices in Chorley: the 12 neighbourhoods where price tags are falling including Brindle and Adlington

Chorley has been hit hard by the downturn in the property market.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:32 BST

12 neighbourhoods in Chorley have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.

One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 14.9 per cent in the year to September 2022.

House prices moving in a negative direction is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices in every other Chorley neighbourhood went up.

For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your loses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?

See if your neighbourhood has made the list.

Neighbourhoods in Chorley where house prices are falling

1. Chorley house prices

Neighbourhoods in Chorley where house prices are falling Photo: Google Maps

Chorley Town & South saw the 12th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.0 per cent - equal to £1,500 off the average value.

2. Chorley Town & South

Chorley Town & South saw the 12th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.0 per cent - equal to £1,500 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps

Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke saw the 10th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 3.4 per cent - equal to £7,500 off the average value.

3. Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke

Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke saw the 10th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 3.4 per cent - equal to £7,500 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps

Chorley North saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.7 per cent - equal to £2,750 off the average value.

4. Chorley North

Chorley North saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.7 per cent - equal to £2,750 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps

