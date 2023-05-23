House prices in Chorley: the 12 neighbourhoods where price tags are falling including Brindle and Adlington
Chorley has been hit hard by the downturn in the property market.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:32 BST
12 neighbourhoods in Chorley have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.
One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 14.9 per cent in the year to September 2022.
House prices moving in a negative direction is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices in every other Chorley neighbourhood went up.
For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your loses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?
See if your neighbourhood has made the list.
