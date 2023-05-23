Chorley has been hit hard by the downturn in the property market.

12 neighbourhoods in Chorley have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.

One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 14.9 per cent in the year to September 2022.

House prices moving in a negative direction is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices in every other Chorley neighbourhood went up.

For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your loses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?

See if your neighbourhood has made the list.

1 . Chorley house prices Neighbourhoods in Chorley where house prices are falling Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Chorley Town & South Chorley Town & South saw the 12th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.0 per cent - equal to £1,500 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke saw the 10th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 3.4 per cent - equal to £7,500 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Chorley North Chorley North saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.7 per cent - equal to £2,750 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales