Hospitality companies come together

The Business Network Central and East Lancashire has launched a new networking group for county businesses operating in the Hospitality sector.

The launch follows the success of similar sector-specific groups for Creative and Digital and Legal and Professional businesses from the over one hundred and thirty businesses that make up the organisation’s full Lancashire membership.

Founding members of the new group include Victoria Camm and Sharon Myers of Stanley House, Helen Proctor of James’ Places, Samantha Gibbs of Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa, Patryk Guzowski of Mytton Fold, Lisa Mousley of Chic Boutique Travel, Terry McKay of Hypnos Contract Beds, Liam Mulligan of Feathers and Florence, Sharon Watson of LoveLetters2Hire, Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment and Liz Anning of Pillow Partners.

The Business Network Central and East Lancashire director Karen Tems said: “The success of our other specialist sector groups, which are effectively an additional opportunity for members attending our full monthly meetings, shows that collaboration is alive and well in Lancashire.

Hospitality networking group launched in Lancashire. Photo: Andrew Livesey

“As an organisation dedicated to helping businesses form friendly connections, we don’t bar companies within the same sector from joining our groups. When they come together, businesses facing common challenges can feel huge benefit from the opportunity to talk to one another in a neutral setting – and combining that with a delicious lunch only helps boost the feeling of conviviality.

“We’ve got some amazing people in the new Hospitality group already, but welcome any other companies from the sector to get in touch to find out more, if it could be of interest to them too.”

First launched in 2009 by organiser Karen Tems, The Business Network Central and East Lancashire is a membership organisation, bringing together business leaders and decisionmakers in a structured, lunch-based format that aims to help businesses connect and provide introductions for each other.

The main monthly lunchtime events include an optional morning seminar, delivered by specialists from within the group on a range of topics from business strategy, growth and succession planning to personal development and mental health in the workplace. Specialist groups such as the new Hospitality group meet quarterly.