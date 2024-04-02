Horwich care home residents are feeling fit & fabulous at the launch of their new community club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at St Catherine’s Care Home in Horwich have enjoyed a morning of fun exercise and healthy treats at the opening of their new community ‘Four Seasons Feel Good Club’.

Residents and guests enjoyed an exercise session using homemade balloon dumbbells and played a game of volleyball, all from the comfort of their armchairs. After the games, the care home’s chef whizzed up a range of pudding-inspired smoothies including carrot cake, key lime pie, strawberry shortcake and apple pie with residents taking part in a taste test, trying to guess the flavours.

Resident, Margaret, said: “I really enjoyed the morning and testing out all the smoothies. It’s great to find out what’s good for you.” Resident, Patrick, said: "That was such fun, it's good to get our bodies moving.”

Resident Joyce enjoyed balloon weightlifting

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Cara Ferri, said: “Our new Four Seasons Feel Good Club is proving to be a real hit with our residents and includes a wide range of activities to benefit the mind, body and soul. The club is open to everyone, so it’s a great way to keep our residents connected to their local community. We hope people living locally will come along and join us for future sessions – it’s free, fun and a great way to meet new people.

“We’ll be hosting activities every month, with something for everyone, whatever their interests and abilities. From exercise classes to laughter yoga, adapted sports and games to singing classes and social get-togethers for a cuppa and chat and reminiscence sessions.”