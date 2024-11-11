Homebuilder welcomes new recruit to Leyland

David Wilson Homes North West has taken on a new member of its growing team in Leyland.

Ben Garland (43) has joined the leading housebuilder as a Sales Adviser, based at David Wilson Homes’ Centurion Village development on Longmeanygate.

Originally from Leicestershire, Ben has lived in Manchester since 2002 and was recruited by the developer in August.

He said: “I worked in retail before starting in the property sector, and my first role was with an estate agent in Manchester.

“I grew up in a brand-new home and lived near a few David Wilson Homes developments, so it seems I’ve got an affinity with them. My real passion lies with construction.”

Ben’s new role involves opening his development’s three show homes at the beginning of the day, before working through his admin tasks and contacting potential customers.

He will then review the available properties on site, before visiting customers as part of the aftercare service and holding appointments in the marketing suite with visitors.

Ben continued: “I’ve loved Centurion Village since day one. It’s got a unique history, with it being on the land of the former Leyland Test Track, and there’s a lot of mature greenery on the development.

“I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going with sales, and doing my bit to make Centurion Village a success.”

In a previous role, Ben had completed 18 months as a Sales Manager but he was drawn to a new position with David Wilson Homes.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of respect for David Wilson Homes as a brand. We build high-quality properties on well-planned developments, and I take pride in the product selling side of things.

“My favourite part of the job is the handover of the keys, seeing our customers become owners of their dream homes.”

Ben is now looking to build on the success of his development, and will be there to help new customers as the community continues to take shape.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are thrilled to have Ben on board and he is a welcome addition to our growing team.

“Ben will bring his expertise to Centurion Village and we are looking forward to seeing our Leyland community blossom under his stewardship.”