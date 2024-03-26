Homebuilder embraces community spirit with £1,500 donation to Lancashire Scouts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known for its unwavering commitment to the development and well-being of local youth, 1st Goosnargh Scout Group will utilise the funds to enhance its scouting programmes, invest in essential equipment, and facilitate meaningful experiences for the scouts.

Its youngest section, the Squirrel Scouts, has just celebrated its first anniversary, and the donation will help the group to replace vital camping equipment to make sure its members stay warm and dry on their nights away from home.

The leading housebuilder’s contribution was made as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Cathy from Barratt Homes visited the group after the donation was made

Harvey Hamilton-Thorpe, Group Leader at 1st Goosnargh Scout Group, said: “Scouting is hugely beneficial to everyone involved. As our members grow and develop through each age group, we see their confidence grow and their skills develop. They get to do such a variety of activities and the important life skills they develop help them grow in to responsible, community-minded people who will make a positive impact on the world.

“As a rural group, we are one of the very few activities available to our local young people. We are a completely volunteer-run organisation with limited resources, so support from companies like Barratt Homes is so important to keep us going and make sure we have the right equipment to provide safe and enjoyable activities.”

1st Goosnargh Scout Group is a thriving scout group, based close to Preston, which provides a varied and challenging programme of team building, skill development and adventurous activities for over 90 young people aged four to 14. Scouts is all about developing skills for life, through building teamwork, confidence, resilience, persistence, and a positive mental attitude.

To enhance such skills, the group organises activities like camping, but also includes digital abilities, public speaking, problem solving, investigations, cultural experiences and independence building activities that prepare its members to take their place in the modern world.

(R) Cathy Nee, Sales Adviser, with (L) Cherry Grindrod at the 1st Goosnargh Scouts Group

The group expressed gratitude for Barratt Homes’ donation, emphasising the positive effect it will have on the lives of the young scouts.

Harvey added: “It's great that companies like Barrat Homes support local charities. It is providing new homes for people who will potentially get involved in our community organisation, so it's great that the housebuilder is supporting a community group that will serve the people who will live in its homes.”

This contribution from the housebuilder, based nearby at its Rogerson Gardens development, marks another milestone in its ongoing efforts to create lasting, positive change in the communities it serves.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: "We are thrilled to contribute to the 1st Goosnargh Scout Group and support the incredible work it does for the community.”

“Our commitment to making a positive impact goes beyond building homes; it extends to nurturing the communities in which we operate. We believe in empowering local organisations that play a vital role in shaping the future.”

1st Goosnargh Scout Group is always looking for new volunteers, whether people want to help look after its kit, help fundraise or organise the group, or become a leader to inspire its members. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the group by email at [email protected].