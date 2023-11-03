News you can trust since 1886
Homebird Interiors has opened a new furniture and homeware store inside restored former St Annes public office building

Reporter, Lucinda Herbert, went for a first look around the new Homebird Interiors store as it was officially opened by Mayor of St Annes.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:20 GMT

I was welcomed into the old public offices on Clifton Drive South for a special night of shopping and celebrations, as the Cheshire-based homeware brand launched their fifth store.

Owners, Miri Templeton & Darrell Whittaker, refer to it as a ‘destination store’ – where customers can go for a browse around in a super-relaxed environment.

This former public-office building has a cosy and magical ambience throughout. The shop floor twinkles with low-key festive flourishes – the perfect place to spend an evening Christmas shopping with friends, with a glass of mulled wine.

Cosy mock-living room areas are designed to inspire. But, as well as furniture, many items for sale are in the £5 – £20 price range – including candles, accessories and gifts.

We’re invited to make ourselves comfortable – sinking into the comfy sofas while admiring the beautifully restored old features from the original 1902 building.

Opulent fireplaces, chandeliers, and bedrooms have the feel of staying in a beautiful old manor-house hotel.

Fittingly, the Mayor of St Annes, Shirley Green, and Richard Redcliffe, the deputy leader of Fylde Council, both gave a speech to officially welcome Homebird Interiors to the resort.

Here are some pictures from the opening night celebration.

Miri Templeton & Darrell Whittaker, owners of Homebird Interiors, celebrates the official opening with Mayor of St Annes, Shirley Green. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Miri Templeton & Darrell Whittaker, owners of Homebird Interiors, celebrates the official opening with Mayor of St Annes, Shirley Green. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Inside the new Homebird Interiors store in St Annes. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Inside the new Homebird Interiors store in St Annes. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Some of the products on offer at Homebird Interiors. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Some of the products on offer at Homebird Interiors. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Cosy mock-living rooms and dining rooms to inspire. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

Cosy mock-living rooms and dining rooms to inspire. Photo by Lucinda Herbert

