Homebird Interiors has opened a new furniture and homeware store inside restored former St Annes public office building
I was welcomed into the old public offices on Clifton Drive South for a special night of shopping and celebrations, as the Cheshire-based homeware brand launched their fifth store.
Owners, Miri Templeton & Darrell Whittaker, refer to it as a ‘destination store’ – where customers can go for a browse around in a super-relaxed environment.
This former public-office building has a cosy and magical ambience throughout. The shop floor twinkles with low-key festive flourishes – the perfect place to spend an evening Christmas shopping with friends, with a glass of mulled wine.
Cosy mock-living room areas are designed to inspire. But, as well as furniture, many items for sale are in the £5 – £20 price range – including candles, accessories and gifts.
We’re invited to make ourselves comfortable – sinking into the comfy sofas while admiring the beautifully restored old features from the original 1902 building.
Opulent fireplaces, chandeliers, and bedrooms have the feel of staying in a beautiful old manor-house hotel.
Fittingly, the Mayor of St Annes, Shirley Green, and Richard Redcliffe, the deputy leader of Fylde Council, both gave a speech to officially welcome Homebird Interiors to the resort.
Here are some pictures from the opening night celebration.