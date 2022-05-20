The highly sought after and prestigious ROSE award is a recognition of service excellence and is based on a combination of positive customer feedback and a successful VisitEngland site inspection.

Holgates Holiday Park Silverdale has won this award due to achieving a quality score of 95 per cent as well as a five star rating.

Holgates Silverdale received outstanding praise from VisitEngland following its recent inspection of its holiday park.

Holgates Silverdale.

Exploring every aspect of the site from park grounds to toilet facilities, camping pitches to reception services, VisitEngland didn’t leave a stone unturned during their inspection.

They found Holgates Silverdale to be well maintained and to be “a beautifully presented park that provides an excellent range of facilities”. Location was also highlighted too which they stated it was “very well situated for exploring the local region”.

Cleanliness was also a key highlight throughout the inspection, with VisitEngland reporting that “all areas assessed were presented to an excellent standard, litter free and very inviting.”

The bar and restaurant also earned positive feedback, including the decor, which was described as being presented “to a very high and well fitted out standard”.

Just some of the familiar faces that have played such a big part in helping Holgates win this prestigious service award.

In addition, the outdoor seating area was praised along with the “clean and fresh” toilet and shop facilities. The shop was praised for being well stocked with local produce.

The on-site entertainment facilities didn’t go unnoticed either. The indoor bowling and outdoor play areas were just a couple of facilities which were recognised as being maintained to a high standard, along with the addition of a new second pool.

The ROSE (Recognition of Service Excellence) Awards recognises a variety of accommodation providers across England. It celebrates establishments who provide outstanding experiences for customers. Winners are nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors based on their comments and online feedback.

Holgates have more than 65 years in the leisure and tourism industry. They have thanked all their staff who have delivered the five star service to the thousands of visitors per year they welcome.

Owner Michael Holgate said: “It’s a real team effort and a great achievement for all our staff at Holgates that we’ve achieved this award. It shows we have a first class holiday park with excellent facilities and mostly that we have friendly, welcoming staff, so it’s particularly rewarding to our team who’s efforts promote our five star standards.

"Our staff are highly honoured to be part of this award which we will wear with pride whilst continuing to exceed our Holgates customer expectations.”

Holgates Family Group was established in 1956 and now has nine holiday parks across Lancashire, Cumbria and the Ribble Valley. Its newest park, Marsh House near Carnfoth, has just opened it doors this season after a complete redevelopment and transformation of this coastal park.