Holden Clough Nursery in Bolton by Bowland not only won gold at Southport Flower Show for ‘a colourful display garden featuring late flowering perennials’ it also took home the Challenge Trophy for ‘the finest display of hardy plants in the show.’

This is the tenth time in a row the nursery has won the trophy and, if it wins it again next year, will take over the reigning champions of that particular cup, Messrs Bees Ltd, who have won it 11 times, non-consecutively, since the 60’s.

It was a proud moment for John Foley and his team. Having grown up on his his dad’s nursery John (36) starting growing plants at the age of seven. He took over the site with his wife Kate in 2009 and the couple have continued the Holden Clough reputation and legacy by winning consecutively at some of the UK’s biggest and best flower shows.