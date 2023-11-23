From a hand-crafted wrapping station with a showstopping archway to personalised Santa’s mailboxes, the Instagram worthy festive displays driving shoppers to Hobbycraft’s Preston store is better than festive grottos.

As towns across the UK begin their festive preparations with colourful decorations and community light switch-on events, the team at Hobbycraft Preston have gone above and beyond to spread some Christmas cheer this holiday season by building their very own handmade winter wonderland.

The Preston store, situated in Deepdale Shopping Park, has been covered head to toe in colourful Christmas décor, all of which have been hand-built by Hobbycraft colleagues. Upon entering the store customers are welcomed into a whimsical wonderland filled with festive garlands, creative tree decorations, a hand-crafted wrapping station with a showstopping archway, a personalised Santa’s Mail Box, and a giant Christmas gonk.

Every decoration was designed using Hobbycraft’s wide collection of craft tools and accessories, with the Preston colleagues aiming to inspire customers to add a personal touch to this year’s holiday festivities. Local crafters have access to over 2,000 crafty decorations and accessories available in Hobbycraft’s Christmas range, which can be browsed online or in the Preston store.

As well as the personalised festive makes and wide range of Christmas crafts available, the Preston store will also be hosting regular in-store workshops in the run up to the holiday season, providing top tips and advice to customers on how to create their very own handmade decorations for their home.

Customers will also be able to try their hand at a new craft to help them prepare for the Christmas festivities with Hobbycraft Preston’s built in digital cutting and haberdashery crafting areas.

The digital cutting area is a dedicated space which introduces customers to the world of digital crafting, whether customers are looking to take their papercrafts to the next level, create personalised clothing as a Christmas gift, or design festive home décor with vinyl, sublimation, or precision cutting.

The haberdashery area is a dedicated sewing space with a wide range of patterns, fabrics, and trimmings, plus an extended range of sewing machines that customers can test drive before purchasing. This area is centred around an enlarged cutting table which doubles as a demonstration and consultation area for customers, and an expert colleague will always be on hand to support customers with all their sewing enquiries.

For any local crafters who sell their crafts, or are looking to start, customers can also find out about Hobbycraft Plus in store. A unique subscription that’s designed to support small craft businesses with a great value package alongside targeted support and advice. The annual subscription includes 15% off the Hobbycraft range in-store and online (exclusions apply), an upgrade to FREE next day delivery on orders over £25 and 3 FREE seminars focused on helping businesses to grow.

Helen Hayward, Assistant Store Manager of Hobbycraft Preston, said: “The best way to spread Christmas glee is by crafting decorations for all to see! We have loved turning our store into a winter wonderland ahead of the holidays, and hope our handmade decorations inspire our customers to have a go at their very own festive makes and add a personal touch to their Christmas celebrations.”