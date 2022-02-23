Historic Lancashire cycling brand unveils state-of-the-art new model for UCI Continental road team season
Famed for its innovative bike-building design heritage, Lancashire-based leading British cycle manufacturer Ribble Cycles has revealed its ground-breaking new model to be ridden by its Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team.
Presented to the team at Ribble’s flagship showroom in Clitheroe yesterday before they flew out to Calpe on Spain’s Mediterranean coast for pre-season training, the aerodynamically-optimised Ultra SL R Team Edition bike will be used by the RWPC team during the 2022 UCI Continental road team season.
Designed in the new 2022 custom colour design featuring a midnight ink, fresh mandarin, and alpine white palette with a metallic finish, the new models will first be used at the UCI Europe Tour at Dorpenomloop Rucphen (1.2) in the Netherlands on 13th March.
“The team had me on the edge of my seat in 2021 with some amazing performances in the UK and abroad - and 2022 is set to be an even more exciting year,” said Andy Smallwood, Ribble Cycles’ CEO. “The combination of Ribble's R&D and a stronger than ever rider line up sees our Ultra SL R being raced by the leading British based team on the world stage.
“Our involvement with RWPC allows us to gain essential product feedback and insights into real world racing conditions and will inform our R&D as we continue to develop and innovate in the creation of world-class racing machines,” he added. “The distinctive aerodynamically optimised lines and new colourway will help the team really standout from the pro peloton.”
Trading since 1897, Ribble is a British bike brand proudly steeped with innovative bike-building design heritage and has been ridden by British Cycling Champions at various points in their career including Sir Brad Wiggins, Geraint Thomas, and Chris Boardman, as well as ambassadors including British cycling legends Sean Yates and Brian Robinson BEM.
Jack Rees, Director of Operations for RWPC, said: “As a team we place a heavy emphasis on optimizing all areas of performance from our bikes, equipment, clothing & helmets to in-race strategy. To have access to a pure out and out aero bike and all the R&D that has come with it will be a real competitive advantage for us.”