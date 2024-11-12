Historic 18th century Lancashire pub to be transformed under new owners

The new owners of a stunning 18th Century pub in Parbold have revealed their ambitions to make it a “special place” with plenty of investment set aside for its transformation.

The Windmill Hotel has been acquired by Mikhail Hotel And Leisure Group, which owns a series of top quality venues across the North West including ArCains, The Brewery Tap, Doctor Duncan’s, HotShots and Punch Tarmey’s in Liverpool; The Grand, The Bold Hotel, Lord Street Hotel, Mavericks and Punch Tarmey’s in Southport; and The Eccleston Arms in St Helens.

The company had decided to pause new acquisitions due to current uncertainty in the economy and the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

But MHALG Chairman Andrew Mikhail said the opportunity to buy and elevate such a unique venue was too good to miss, describing it as: “Another unbelievable acquisition for the group.”

The Windmill Hotel was opened in 1794, before George III had fallen to his madness and when a Horatio Nelson was working his way through the ranks of the Royal Navy, on his way to seriously annoying the French at the battles of the Nile and Trafalgar.

The pub’s construction was timed to take advantage of the opening of the early sections of the Leeds to Liverpool canal, as well as to service thirsty farmers depositing their grain at the neighbouring windmill.

Villagers seeking the conviviality of great ale, flowing conversation and a roaring fire made up the numbers and not a lot has changed since.

Under the guiding hands of Paul and Laura Bolton since 2011, The Windmill team have stuck to the principles of a good English country pub.

Mikhail Hotel And Leisure Group Chairman Andrew Mikhail said: “This is another unbelievable acquisition for the group and a very special pub so well known that it attracts customers for miles around its location in the pretty village of Parbold.

“We’re excited to be part of it and create a high class venue in the coming months.

“The way the economy is and with the new government coming in there is a lot of uncertainty in hospitality especially over the past months and with the latest budget it has only poured flames on an already difficult industry.

“We are a group renowned for high class venues and it can’t be done on the cheap so our decision was made, we had decided to shut up shop and stop expanding the group until we saw more stability in the market.

“Then, Paul Bolton, the previous owner, contacted me directly and asked me if I’d be interested in buying The Windmill.

“I’d like to thank Paul and his wife Laura and their family personally for the ease of doing business. I wish them well and thank them for thinking of us.

“Paul and Laura have run this place with their staff impeccably for over 10 years.

“I live only a stone’s throw away in Dalton. My family and I have been regular customers at The Windmill for many years.

“When this opportunity came up, my plans of expanding were immediately put on the back burner once again as this was one of probably two or three pubs that rarely ever become available for sale, I just couldn’t refuse.

“I plan on making it into a special place. Plenty of investment has been put aside for it.

“We’re hoping to open from early morning until late seven days a week and keep it a very traditional English pub, with a bar serving wine and cocktails and with our famous afternoon teas, bottomless brunches and more.

“We’re becoming famous for these along with our offering of baby showers, birthdays and family events, we cater for all with traditional pub food.

“My plan is to make it a hybrid of a few of our venues. It will have the class of The Grand Southport, the warmth of The Bold Hotel in Southport and the local community spirit of The Eccleston Arms in St Helens, all of which are already highly successful venues.

“Because of the timing of the sale it makes sense to trade into the new year before closing for several weeks for a major and full refurbishment.

“Plans are already complete and joinery items have started to be manufactured in order to limit the time we will have to keep it closed.

“We don’t think it will be closed for more than a month but from experience you never really know what you’re going to find on old buildings like this.

“The connection to our venues across the North West, especially a very short 15 minute train ride from Southport, connects our group perfectly to Parbold Village.

“We’re excited to serve and grow with the local community and afar.”

Mikhail Hotel And Leisure Group co-owner and Group Managing Director Rob Ashcroft said: “We are extremely excited to add The Windmill to our growing portfolio.

“We welcome the staff to our existing team and as with every venue we will strive to provide an exceptional experience for our new customers.

“I’ve lived in the Wigan area all my life and I am often asked about potentially expanding into the area.

“When the opportunity arose to acquire The Windmill it was an easy decision for Andrew and myself.

“We are very confident and excited in our vision for the venue and know our team will deliver an excellent offering for the local community.”