Heron Foods opens new store in Chorley near Asda petrol station
Heron Foods has taken over the old Co-op in Moor Road, opposite the Asda petrol station, and opens at 8am tomorrow (Saturday, September 28).
Signage went up at the new store on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s grand opening.
Heron Foods said its Chorley store will boast “Top Quality, Low Prices” on its range of food and drinks, as well as limited-time deals in the “Don’t Miss Out” section.
It primarily sells frozen food, but has a wide range of chilled and tinned foods with brands including Muller, Birds Eye and McCain, as well as several lines using the Heron Foods brand.
The supermarket will also sell alcohol and there is a cash machine and parking for shoppers.
Before opening in Moor Road, the nearest Heron Foods were to be found in Preston where there are stores in Fulwood, Ribbleton and St John’s Centre.
Opening hours are not confirmed at this stage, but it’s believed they will be 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
Why is Heron Foods so cheap?
On its website, the discount retailer says: “Our great range of everyday items cost less because we buy them in huge volume.
“We've been buying from our suppliers for over thirty years meaning we can negotiate huge discounts – savings that we then pass on to you.”
