Here are the jobs you could get as hotel giant launches massive recruitment drive

Travelodge, which has two sites in Blackpool, plus one each in St Annes, Preston and Chorley, is looking to fill 600 positions across its 582 UK hotels and at its headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire.

The group, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, operates hotels across the length and breadth of the UK and has 11 hotels in Ireland and five in Spain. The company welcomes millions of business and leisure customers every year and employs over 10,000.

Positions on offer include, full and part time roles with flexible working hours, the likes of hotel manager, assistant hotel manager, bar café team member, housekeeping team member and receptionist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelodge is out to recruit 600 staff UK-wide

The firm said with staycations in the UK trending and set to stay, there had never been a better time to change careers or to start a new career within the UK hospitality sector.

It added that the hospitality and tourism sector was a key revenue generator for the UK’s broader economic and social success – delivering around £54bn in Gross Value Added to the UK economy, around three per cent of total UK economic output.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a new career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best decision that you make.

"Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities. We are currently searching for 600 new colleagues who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and a dedicated career path.

"Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry level colleagues into a management job.

“Travelodge is also a great choice for mums and dads looking to begin or restart their career. Our ‘Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a path into management."

He added that, if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then Travelodge will help you learn the rest.