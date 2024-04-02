Heatio shortlisted twice in North West UK StartUp Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with over 900,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2023, a 12% increase from the year before.

Over 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards and the contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created nearly 6,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £480 million.

Heatio has been nominated in the Cleantech StartUp of the Year and the Equity-Backed StartUp of the Year categories.

Founders of Heatio, Thomas Farquhar and Simon Roberts

Founded in 2022 by Simon Roberts and Thomas Farquhar, Heatio has developed an app called Heatio Flexx, a Home Energy Platform connected to its Virtual Power Plant that optimises and manages renewable technologies in people’s homes, benefitting consumers and the national grid. Working with energy and mortgage lenders, they are changing the energy sector; giving people greater and more affordable access to clean energy.

Simon Roberts, Chief Executive of Heatio, said: "To be shortlisted once in such a distinguished event such as the StartUp Awards is fantastic but to be shortlisted twice is an honour and very humbling. We were delighted to win North West Start Up of the Year last year, so to receive such recognition again this year is a testament to the continued hard work and passion of the whole Heatio team who are all dedicated to improving accessibility and incentivising the adoption of low-carbon technology in UK homes.”

Supported nationally by ScoreApp, GS1 UK, Starling Bank, OVHcloud, GiftRound, Airwallex, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Tring, Hertfordshire on 12th September 2024.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and wealth creation across the UK. All the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created amazing new businesses that are creating real impact in their sectors. Building on the success of previous years, we are now looking to identify the ‘best of the best’ with all the finalists who win their category in their region going on to represent their region at the first ever UK National StartUp Awards final later this year”.

The UK StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The UK StartUp Awards are running for the third year after launching in 2022.