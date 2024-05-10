Heatio named Equity-Backed StartUp of the Year at the 2024 North West StartUp Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liverpool-based cleantech startup, has been named Equity-Backed StartUp of the Year at the 2024 North West StartUp Awards.

Founded in 2022 by Simon Roberts and Thomas Farquhar, Heatio has developed an app called Heatio Flexx, a Home Energy Platform connected to its Virtual Power Plant that optimises and manages renewable technologies in people’s homes, benefitting consumers and the national grid. Working with energy suppliers, manufacturers of renewable energy technologies and mortgage lenders, they are changing the energy sector; giving people greater and more affordable access to clean energy.

The Equity-Backed StartUp of the Year category recognises businesses who illustrate that strategic partnerships and substantial funding are key ingredients for entrepreneurial success, enabling them to grow and make significant impact.

This is the second year Heatio has been celebrated by the North West StartUp Awards – last year, the company was named StartUp of the Year.

Founders of Heatio, Thomas Farquhar and Simon Roberts

Simon Roberts, Chief Executive of Heatio, said: "We were delighted to be recognised by the UK StartUp Awards for another year. To receive such recognition is a testament to the continued hard work and passion of the whole Heatio team who are all dedicated to improving accessibility and incentivising the adoption of low-carbon technology in UK homes, as well as our investors who continue to show us unwavering support and confidence.”

As a regional winner in their category, Heatio will now progress to the national UK Startup Awards in September.

The UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of startups across ten UK nations and regions, including the North West, and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy.

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, Airwallex, Chime Agency, Development Bank of Wales, EvaBuild, ForrestBrown, GiftRound, GS1 UK, Join Talent, OVHcloud, Project Simply, ScoreApp, SFC Capital and Welsh Government.

Harriet Rees, CIO at Starling Bank said: “Turning an idea into a successful business takes a lot of courage and dedication. Congratulations to Heatio on winning their category in the North West and making it to this year’s UK national final. Start-ups need certainty to plan ahead. It’s great to see so many thrive, especially in these challenging economic times.”

Over 85,000 new firms were created in the North West in 2023 and according to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the awards, this demonstrates the growing importance of entrepreneurs to the regional economy. He is also excited that the awards are, yet again, recognising the best new firms from Cumbria to Manchester to Liverpool and celebrating the amazing entrepreneurial talent from every corner of the region.