Health & social care agency achieves prestigious national recognition for the second year running

Carestaff Solutions among only 10 UK agencies to achieve Neuven Elite Accreditation two years in a row

Carestaff Solutions, a leading health and social care staffing and service provider with offices in Clapham and Preston, is proud to announce that it has once again achieved Elite Status in the national Neuven audit for its work with The Priory Group — making it one of just ten agencies across the UK to secure this standard two years in a row.

This high-level accreditation reflects the company’s outstanding standards in compliance, training, safeguarding, and workforce quality, confirming its position as a trusted, high-performing provider in the sector.

“We’re incredibly proud to have achieved Elite Status again. It’s a true reflection of the commitment, passion, and professionalism our team shows every single day,” said Janine Jordan, CEO and Founder of Carestaff Solutions. “We don’t just meet expectations — we exceed them, because we know what’s at stake when vulnerable people rely on us.”

A key part of this achievement was the tireless effort and behind-the-scenes commitment of two exceptional team members: Donna Crossley, Branch Manager, and Aaliya Ashpak, HR Associate. Both worked well into the evenings across several weeks to ensure every file, policy, and record was of the highest standard — and their hard work paid off.

“Donna and Aaliya went above and beyond to get us across the line. They truly gave it everything, and to see their work recognised nationally is incredibly rewarding. They’re both over the moon — and rightly so,” Janine added.

Carestaff Solutions operates 24/7, providing specialist staffing to hospitals, mental health units, children’s homes, and supported living services across London and the Northwest of England. All staff are fully vetted, trained to CQC and Ofsted-compliant standards, and supported by internal teams who understand the realities of frontline care.

With a growing reputation and national footprint, the agency supports major providers including The Priory Group, NHS Trusts, and private care organisations — proving that a local company with strong values can lead the way on a national scale.

The Neuven audit is one of the UK’s most stringent independent compliance assessments, covering everything from safeguarding, documentation, and governance to candidate readiness and responsiveness. Achieving Elite Status for two consecutive years is a clear indicator of consistency, reliability, and excellence.