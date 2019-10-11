Headline acts revealed for Preston Christmas Lights Switch-On

The line- up of performers has been revealed for Preston's glittering Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday November 23.

The show will include a performance from Boyz On Block, a band fused together with leading members of some of the 90’s and 00’s biggest boy bands.

The city centre lighting scheme, funded by city centre businesses via the Business Improvement Disterict and Preston City Council, will span more than 1.5 miles and feature hundreds of thousands of super-bright LED bulbs which are 70 per cent more energy efficient than traditional bulbs.

The Flag Market is once again expected to be packed with thousands of people as the city officially starts its countdown to Christmas.

The event, funded by city centre businesses and organised by the BID, is being staged in partnership with Smooth Radio North West.

Featuring a packed bill of performers, the event will include something for all the family before the switching on of the lights at around 7.45pm.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “The Switch On is the city’s biggest free family show attracting thousands of people very year.

“Thanks to our partners and sponsors this year’s event is set to be even better with some great live performers lining up for the show – everyone’s invited; we look forward to seeing thousands of people making their way to the city centre and helping us launch Christmas in the Preston”.

With a collective fifteen number ones and having sold more than 30million records, Boyz On Block will perform some of the biggest hits from their respective bands, Five,

Another Level, Phats and Small and Boyzone.

The stage show will also feature a vocal performance, from Chloe Rose. Chloe is a singer, ‘Tik Tok’ star and influencer with an online following close to 5million.

Younger members of the family will have the chance to enjoy a live stage-performance from superheroes Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, stars of the hit PJ Masks series.

Local signed singer songwriter Harvey Brittain and his band will join the line-up which will also feature a upbeat set from ‘Ska Face’ a ten-piece ska and two-tone band from

the county.

Organisers have also confirmed there’s one more surprise still to come.

Group Programme Director of Smooth Radio North West, Jamie Griffiths, said: “We are so excited to turn on Preston’s lights with a soulful evening of festive fun.

“The Christmas lights switch-on is always a huge event in Preston, attracting thousands to the city. Thank you to the people of Preston for continuing to tune into

their favourite relaxing music mix as we celebrate another year as the region’s biggest commercial radio station.”

The event is sponsored by The Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston’s College, St George’s Shopping Centre, The Walker Williams Group and Walton’s Coach Hire.

Characters from PJ Masks will also be making an appearance in The Fishergate Centre and St George’s Shopping Centre on the day of the event.

For more information visit the Preston BID or Shop Preston Facebook pages, or visit www.bidpreston.co.uk/christmas