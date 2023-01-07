A first glimpse inside the new branch of Hays Travel in Cleveleys, which opened on January 6 after three years in their old run-down store.
Here’s a look at the new store on Victoria Road West, which had a grand opening as a fully refurbished store ...
1. Exterior of the new Hays Travel shop
Exterior of the new Hays Travel shop on at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. The opening of the new Hays Travel shop in Cleveleys
Branch Manager Louise Sheperd is all smiles at the opening of the new Hays Travel shop in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. The opening of the new Hays Travel office in Cleveleys
Staff at the opening of the new Hays Travel office in Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Inside the new Hays Travel shop
Holiday brochures inside the new Hays Travel shop at 94 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
