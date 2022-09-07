Hayley Tammadon and Dan Whiston head Fylde coast’s new local radio station
A host of stars and local names are set to return to the airwaves in Blackpool as a new radio station starts broadcasting.
TV stars Hayley Tamaddon and Dan Whiston are to take to the airwaves of the new radio station, Coastal Radio DAB.
Corrie star Hayley teamed up with skating professional Dan Whiston to win Dancing On Ice and now you can hear their showbiz gossip every afternoon on the radio.
Three times Dancing on Ice champion and associate creative director of the show Dan jumped at the chance of a daily radio show with his skating partner.
Who else will be DJs on the digital shows?
And popular radio duo Ged Mills and Hayley Kay – presenters of the much loved and longest running breakfast show on Radio Wave – take to the airwaves once more to wake up the Fylde Coast on Coastal Radio DAB, across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.
After waking up with Ged and Hayley (6am-10am), another former Wave presenter, Scott Gallagher, will be looking after the mid-mornings from 10am to 2pm and before Hayley Tamaddon and Dan Whiston get behind the microphone from 2pm to 6pm.
How did it come about?
Setting up a new radio station in her home town is a life-long ambition of former Radio Wave station director, Paula Davies. Paula left Radio Wave when the station was rebranded and went on to help with the new multi-million pound Conference and Exhibition Centre at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
But Paula’s heart has always been in broadcasting and when digital radio came to Blackpool in summer 2022, she jumped at the chance of setting up Coastal Radio DAB which will be based in Church Street.
She said: “I understand the value of being truly local, because the people and businesses really matter to me. We live and breathe The Fylde Coast, so we know what matters to our listeners.
"We aim to provide great local content including news, weather, traffic and events information and to be entertained with music from the last five decades.
“Being local and having the connection to our listeners is the reason I’ve set up Coastal Radio DAB in the first place. We are here to fill the gap that Radio Wave left when it ceased all local content.”
How do you listen to Coastal Radio DAB?
Digital radio is booming and the latest figures show a huge rise in people listening to DAB, not just in their cars and on kitchen radios but on smart speakers like Alexa, through a TV and streamed on a website on via an app.