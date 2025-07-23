Haydock Finance team celebrates 45th anniversary

Haydock Finance marked a major milestone last week as the company celebrated its 45th anniversary with an exuberant and heartfelt summer garden party at The Glass Marquee, Stanley House Hotel in Mellor.

The event brought together over 110 staff to honour over four decades of dedication, innovation and growth. Guests enjoyed a fantastic afternoon of food, entertainment and shared memories, while also looking forward to an exciting future ahead.

Founded in 1980, Haydock Finance has grown into a leading asset finance provider, helping a diverse range of UK SMEs to grow and prosper. The evening’s celebration was a chance to reflect on the company’s journey and express gratitude to everyone who has contributed along the way.

Longstanding employee, Debbie Hallam, Head of HR and Facilities, comments, “Looking back over Haydock’s history, from humble beginnings to becoming a leader in our industry, our success is rooted in our consistent commitment to providing funding for SMEs, the trust our introducers have shown us plus the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Left to right: Lizzie Moorby, Debbie Hallam, Head of HR and Facilities and Cath Ramsbottom

John Jenkins, CEO at Haydock Finance, added, “It’s a fantastic reflection on the resilience, ingenuity, agility and consistency of Haydock that we can all celebrate 45 years today. A great team, doing what it does well and consistently, focussing on our customers and delivering solutions to support them. We look forward to doing this for many more years to come.”