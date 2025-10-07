Harrison Drury makes nine promotions

L_R: Kerry Southworth, Jade Driver, Jen Murphy, Victoria McCann, Chloe Wishart, Lucy Beachell, Zoe Taylor and Hannah Pinder

Lancashire law firm Harrison Drury has made nine promotions across its regional teams and offices as part of its commitment to creating career development opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the firm’s corporate team, Jennifer Murphy has been promoted to the role of legal director, Kerry Southworth becomes senior associate solicitor and Chloe Wishart is made associate solicitor.

In addition, Lucy Beachell and Danielle Jesson (commercial property), Jade Driver and Victoria McCann (residential conveyancing), Hannah Pinder (commercial dispute resolution and avoidance) and Zoe Taylor (land and property dispute resolution) have been promoted to the role of associate solicitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon England, managing partner at Harrison Drury, said: “Supporting people to develop their career is something that gives our firm an enormous sense of pride, whether that’s someone who’s been here from the very start of their training or someone who joins us at another stage of their career.

“If we enable people to see where their career here will take them it allows us to attract, retain and grow great people. Our clients will also know they will receive quality advice that’s built on high levels of service and long-term relationships.

“It’s incredibly pleasing to announce these latest promotions which are thoroughly deserved. Chloe, Hannah, Lucy, Zoe and Kerry all started their career with Harrison Drury, either through a training contract or in a paralegal role, and it’s been great to see them growing personally and professionally.

“The same goes for Jennifer, Danielle, Jade and Victoria who have shown huge commitment and determination to progress their career since joining us.”

The latest Harrison Drury promotions follow 17 further promotions the firm announced earlier this year.