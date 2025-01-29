Harrison Drury announces charity partners for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury has selected eight charities to support in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing healthy, thriving communities in the regions it serves.

Each year, the Harrison Drury offices select a local charity to support and raise money for through a combination of fundraising efforts, salary sacrifice, and volunteering.

For 2025, its Preston office has chosen Baby Beat, a charity that funds specialist equipment, patient services, clinical care, and training to support maternity teams in Central Lancashire and Chorley.

The Garstang office has selected Thumbs up for Charlie, which aims to support families living with or impacted by childhood brain tumours.

Harrison Drury's corporate social responsibility team

The Lytham office has selected Brian House, a children’s hospice that cares for local children with complex needs and life-limiting conditions.

The Lancaster office will be supporting St John’s Hospice, which provides palliative care for the community of North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.

The Clitheroe office has chosen Lancashire Mind, a Chorley based charity that supports the mental health of people living and working in Lancashire.

The Manchester office has selected Mustard Tree, which combats poverty and prevents homelessness in Manchester and the surrounding areas.

The Kendal office is supporting SAFA (Self Harm Awareness For All), which aims to have a positive impact on the lives of individuals in Cumbria who self-harm, and those who support them.

And its new Southport office will be supporting Queenscourt, a hospice that provides support for people with life-limiting illnesses in West Lancashire, Southport and Formby.

Senior associate solicitor Rebecca Patience, who leads the firm’s community team, said: "Last year was an incredible year for fundraising, almost doubling what we raised in 2023.

“With the launch of our Manchester office and initiatives like the Great Green Commute, our regional teams went above and beyond, showing how committed we are to the communities we operate in. This year, with the addition of our new Southport office, we’re aiming even higher as we continue to support the incredible work of our nominated charities.”

In 2024, its regional teams raised £16,308.73 which was donated to 10 charities. This was achieved through fundraising initiatives for its seven office-nominated charities, and additional contributions from activities such as Movember and the Great Green Commute - which raised over £6,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Staff also take part in smaller fundraising activities throughout the year, including bake sales, raffles, and sweepstakes. They also contribute voluntarily to a social fund, which the firm matches, a portion of this fund is donated to the nominated charities at the end of the year.