Harrison Drury achieves top rankings in annual High Net Worth Guide

North West law firm Harrison Drury has been recognised with three top-tier rankings in the esteemed Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide.

Based on independent research and client feedback, the annual legal rankings guide recognises lawyers and firms that specialise in advising high-net-worth individuals.

This is the first time Harrison Drury has been featured, achieving three Band 1 rankings - the highest rating – in the Private Wealth Law category for demonstrating exceptional standards in client service, professional conduct, and commercial insight across multiple regions.

The firm’s wills, trusts, and probate team ranked in Lancashire, highlighting its exceptional expertise advising clients on inheritance tax planning, trusts, estate administration, and wills.

Clare Fleming, head of Harrison Drury’s wills, trusts, and probate team, also ranked in Lancashire. She is known for her ability to handle complex matters and her reputation for developing long-term client relationships.

Jan Wright, partner in the firm’s will’s trusts and probate team, was ranked in Carlisle due to her efficiency, deep technical knowledge, and effective communication.

Simon England, managing partner at Harrison Drury, said: “Ranking in the High Net Worth guide reflects the trust our clients place in us and the technical excellence our team consistently delivers. It means a lot to see that approach reflected in this recognition.

“We really value the feedback we get from our clients and professional contacts; it shapes how we grow and improve. Thanks to everyone who took part in the research, and congratulations to Clare, Jan and the entire team for their continued efforts.”

Clare Fleming, head of the firm’s wills, trusts, and probate team, said: “We’re grateful to receive this recognition, which highlights the close relationships we build with clients and the care we take in guiding them through what are often very personal and sensitive matters. The ranking is a huge endorsement of our whole team’s expertise and dedication.”

This latest accolade follows a series of rankings for the firm in the Chambers UK Guide 2025, where Harrison Drury was also commended for its work in agriculture and rural affairs, corporate M&A, and insolvency and restructuring.