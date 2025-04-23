Harley Street Smiles the UK’s only accredited teeth whitening training - a global opportunity for beauty professionals

In a ground-breaking development poised to transform the beauty and aesthetics industry, Harley Street Smiles is officially the UK’s only accredited teeth whitening training course, now open to students across the UK and internationally.

The announcement follows an overwhelming response to the clinic’s Easter promotional campaign, which saw a surge in interest from salon owners, mobile therapists, and aspiring entrepreneurs eager to break into the booming teeth whitening market—currently valued at £71.2 billion globally.

“Your smile is your signature,” a representative from Harley Street Smiles said. “In both life and business, first impressions matter—this is why teeth whitening remains one of the most in-demand and profitable services in the aesthetics world.”

High-End Training for Serious Career Growth

Global Recognition Award WinnerGlobal Recognition Award Winner
Global Recognition Award Winner

Harley Street Smiles is offering a comprehensive and flexible training program that is not only fully accredited, but also tailored to support new and existing beauty professionals in launching or scaling a profitable teeth whitening service.

Students can choose to attend in-person training at clinics in London or Derby, or take advantage of online learning with instant access to professional video content and support materials. In-person attendees are treated to a VIP experience, which includes a champagne brunch, luxury training environment, and a complete starter kit—allowing them to begin offering treatments immediately after qualification.

Built for Speed, Access, and Affordability

  • Online training provides immediate access after enrolment
  • In-person sessions available within days (additional fees apply)
  • No hidden costs – full professional kits included
  • Flexible payment options via Klarna, ClearPay, and PayPal
Harley Street SmilesHarley Street Smiles
Harley Street Smiles

Whether you’re looking to escape the 9-5, expand your salon services, or build a brand-new six-figure business, this training course provides everything you need to thrive in one of beauty’s most lucrative sectors.

“From the moment you join us, you’re treated like royalty,” the clinic adds. “We’re not just training students—we’re building brands and helping people transform their careers.”

Ready to Build Your Smile Empire?

To find out more or secure your place on the course, visit harleystreetsmiles.co.uk or contact the team via Instagram @harleystreetsmiles.

