Gustang foodbank receives cash boost to help feed families

With more people expected to rely on foodbanks this winter due to the cost-of-living crisis, McCarthy Stone has donated £250 to a local foodbank in Garstang to help hard-pressed families this Christmas.

This comes as a study has revealed 10 million children and adults in the UK are experiencing food insecurity .

The £250 Christmas Cheque was presented to the Garstang Foodbank during a special ceremony at the foodbank close by to its McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Stanley Place on Kepple Lane.

Run by the local volunteers, the Garstang Foodbank offers long-life food, hygiene, and sanitary products for free to anyone in need. As part of its commitment to making a positive difference to people’s lives, McCarthy Stone is hoping its donation will help alleviate some of the pressure on families at this time of year, so they can enjoy the magic of Christmas.

Helen Forshaw, Chair at Garstang Foodbank, said: “The foodbank is a vital resource in Garstang, helping to provide food and other essential items to those in need. Christmas can be a tough time for families, especially when combined with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which is why donations are more important now than ever. We’re incredibly grateful to McCarthy Stone for their generous donation which will go a long way in ensuring locals don’t go without food on Christmas.”

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, added: “A key part of what we do at McCarthy Stone is engaging with and supporting the communities in which we build. Right now, many families are under increasing financial pressure from inflation and high energy prices, which means many will be forced to choose between putting food on the table and buying presents. This is a choice no one should have to make, which is why we’re supporting the Garstang Foodbank. Their contribution to the community is outstanding and we’re delighted to be able to chip in and help make a difference at this special time of year.”

