GUILD HALL CLOSES: These are all the Preston Guild Hall live events now in doubt after venue closes without warning

Have your say

The Guild Hall has temporarily closed and events cancelled for the next few months at both the Guild Hall's Great Hall and Charter Theatre.



Many people will have bought tickets for upcoming events at the venue, with the Guild Hall boasting a busy line-up of live music and theatre this spring and summer.

A Kate Bush tribute event, 'Cloudbusting', might not go ahead on Saturday, July 27 after sudden closure of Preston's Guild Hall.

Management of the venue has confirmed that any tickets for shows that do not now go ahead will be refunded.

For refund queries please contact enquiries@prestonguildhall.co.uk

These are all the events that remain in doubt after the venue's sudden closure today (Thursday, May 30).

Sunday, June 2

Walk Right Back

Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8

Verdi's Macbeth

Tuesday, June 11

Carers Coffee Hour

READ MORE: GUILD HALL CLOSES: How Preston Guild Hall was bought up - for just £1

Wednesday, June 12

Honeyblood

Friday, June 14

The Doors Alive

Friday, June 21

The Grand Masters of Darts 2019

READ MORE: GUILD HALL CLOSES: Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre to shut temporarily

Saturday, June 22

Cirque Du Sparkle

Tuesday, June 25

UB40

Friday, June 28

Bongo's Bingo Preston with Basshunter

READ MORE: Uncertainty shrouds UCLAN graduation ceremonies after Guild Hall venue confirms sudden closure

Saturday, July 27

Cloudbusting: 40 Years of Kate Bush

Friday, August 2

Guns 2 Roses

Saturday, August 10

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

READ MORE: GUILD HALL CLOSES: How do you get tickets for shows refunded?

Friday, August 23

The Johnny Cash Roadshow

Sunday, August 25

From The Jam

Friday, September 13

Boyzlife