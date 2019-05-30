GUILD HALL CLOSES: These are all the Preston Guild Hall live events now in doubt after venue closes without warning

The Guild Hall has temporarily closed and events cancelled for the next few months at both the Guild Hall's Great Hall and Charter Theatre.
Many people will have bought tickets for upcoming events at the venue, with the Guild Hall boasting a busy line-up of live music and theatre this spring and summer.
Management of the venue has confirmed that any tickets for shows that do not now go ahead will be refunded.
For refund queries please contact enquiries@prestonguildhall.co.uk
These are all the events that remain in doubt after the venue's sudden closure today (Thursday, May 30).
Sunday, June 2
Walk Right Back
Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8
Verdi's Macbeth
Tuesday, June 11
Carers Coffee Hour
Wednesday, June 12
Honeyblood
Friday, June 14
The Doors Alive
Friday, June 21
The Grand Masters of Darts 2019
Saturday, June 22
Cirque Du Sparkle
Tuesday, June 25
UB40
Friday, June 28
Bongo's Bingo Preston with Basshunter
Saturday, July 27
Cloudbusting: 40 Years of Kate Bush
Friday, August 2
Guns 2 Roses
Saturday, August 10
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
Friday, August 23
The Johnny Cash Roadshow
Sunday, August 25
From The Jam
Friday, September 13
Boyzlife