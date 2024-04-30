Leyland pub landlord hits out at homophobes who vandalised toilets

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 13:58 BST
A pub landlord has hit out at vandals who defaced his pub with homophobic graffiti.

Andrew Stott, manager of The Stag in Leyland, said he was disappointed to find the men’s toilets had been defaced on Friday night.

The graffiti was found in the men's toilets at The Stag pub in Leyland on Friday night (April 26)The graffiti was found in the men's toilets at The Stag pub in Leyland on Friday night (April 26)
He said some of his staff had been upset by the homophobic vandalism scrawled in black marker on a door frame above the loo.

In a Facebook post, he said: “This graffiti in the gents on Friday night is completely unacceptable and is homophobic.

“Whoever did this is not welcome in the pub. Grow up!”

Sharing a picture of the vandalism, he added: “I want to reassure everyone that The Stag is a safe place for all.

“Some of our LGBTQ+ staff were very upset at seeing this. I will not tolerate this sort of behaviour in my pub.”

