Leyland pub landlord hits out at homophobes who vandalised toilets
A pub landlord has hit out at vandals who defaced his pub with homophobic graffiti.
Andrew Stott, manager of The Stag in Leyland, said he was disappointed to find the men’s toilets had been defaced on Friday night.
He said some of his staff had been upset by the homophobic vandalism scrawled in black marker on a door frame above the loo.
In a Facebook post, he said: “This graffiti in the gents on Friday night is completely unacceptable and is homophobic.
“Whoever did this is not welcome in the pub. Grow up!”
Sharing a picture of the vandalism, he added: “I want to reassure everyone that The Stag is a safe place for all.
“Some of our LGBTQ+ staff were very upset at seeing this. I will not tolerate this sort of behaviour in my pub.”
