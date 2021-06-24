Ground floor of Preston English school set to become new dessert café

The bosses of the Preston Academy of English, Ormskirk Road, have submitted an application to convert the ground floor of the school into a food and drink premises, open from 6 am until 9pm every day.

Submitted by Sajedah Maka-Ismail, the new proposals hope to introduce a cafe downstairs, called the 'Crepe and Waffle Stop', with the language school continuing to operate from the first floor above it.

The cafe will also sit opposite the new Bishopgate development, set to bring various other businesses to the area including a shop, barbers and hairdressers and is also close to the bus station.

The application states: “The development will serve the local office workers which will be in proximity and can enhance the and ease the pressure from other nearby cafes.

"This development would contribute to the new development adjacent, being Bishopgate. It will be a positive contribution to the residents and local area.

“Due to the current pandemic, many food establishments have had to close. This will mean there will be a requirement for more similar outlets once the lockdown is eased and there is increased social interaction.”

No objections have been raised from the consultation responses from the local highways and environmental health departments.