The new club will offer 60 children who need it a free, nutritional breakfast before school to help pupils be prepared for the day ahead. Breakfast options include toast, low-sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk. As well as providing a nutritious morning meal, the club aims to encourage children to chat and engage with school staff before their classes begin.

Launched in 1999, the Greggs Foundation’s Breakfast Club programme has grown to serve free breakfasts to over 49,000 children every school day. So far, the programme has served over 58 million free meals to school children with an ambition to support 1,000 Breakfast Clubs by 2025, as announced in The Greggs Pledge in 2021.

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club Manager for the Greggs Foundation, commented: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club at Oswaldtwistle St Andrews.

“Through Breakfast Clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 49,000 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Oswaldtwistle St Andrews are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

The average Breakfast Club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year. Following the success of the Breakfast Club Appeal, customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need at one of Greggs’ Breakfast Clubs at any time of year.