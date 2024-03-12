Green living to be showcased at Wellies On event in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 16th March, Kingswood Homes will welcome house hunters to a ‘Wellies On’ event at their Farmstead Eco Collection at Green Hills.

It’s the chance to take a ‘behind the scenes’ tour of some of the properties from the collection that are currently being built. These homes include a Byre 4, a Farmhouse 3, a Farmhouse 5 and a Thresher 2M.

The Eco Collection is 64 homes that are all being built under new energy regulations meaning they’ll produce significantly less carbon emissions, saving owners money on their energy bills and helping the planet.

James Brown, Kingswood’s architectural director who led the team in designing the homes said: “What makes these homes extra eco-conscious is elements like the solar roof panels, enhanced glazing, extra insulation and heat recovery showers.”

“The extra insulation is in the walls, garage walls, ceilings and roof and the heat recovery showers recover heat from wastewater and uses it to preheat incoming cold water. This reduces the amount of energy required to heat the water and therefore reducing the energy consumption.”

New homes use 55% less energy and emit 60% less carbon than older homes and any new homes built under the new regulations, like the homes at Kingswood’s Eco Collection, will emit 71% less carbon.

Anyone who would like to attend the ‘Wellies On’ event can book in a tour at the following times on Saturday 16th March; 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. A light lunch, snacks and hot drinks will be provided back at the show homes and anybody who attends will be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win a £50 voucher.

To book a tour, please speak to our sales team on 01254 202830.