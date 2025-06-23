Greater Lancashire Hospital appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Greater Lancashire Hospital has appointed Sara Derbyshire as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Sara brings extensive clinical and board-level expertise to the new role which has been created in response to the purpose-built Preston hospital’s continued growth.

With overall responsibility for running Greater Lancashire Hospital on a daily basis, Sara is actively promoting the hospital’s recent listing on NHS England’s Patient Choice Framework, which enables GPs and their NHS patients to book the most convenient appointments directly.

Based in Ribbleton’s Millennium City Park, Greater Lancashire Hospital works closely with some of the UK’s leading consultants and remains the only hospital in the North West rated “outstanding” for patient care by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Greater Lancashire Hospital, Ryder Court, Millennium City Park, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BW

Sara said: “Greater Lancashire Hospital is truly a local hospital that’s run for local people by local people - and this was the key reason why I wanted to join the team and help shape its future”.

“The most successful outcomes in the shortest timeframe as well as the kindness and respect patients consistently receive here are what matter most.

“We’re fully committed to supporting NHS Trusts across the North West precisely when they need it to ensure that everyone living here can benefit from the best healthcare in a convenient location.

“And we’re equally committed to supporting our community - including our £100,000 pledge for the new Preston Youth Zone project which will transform the lives and prospects of thousands of young people.”

Sara Derbyshire, Chief Operating Officer of Greater Lancashire Hospital.

Prior to accepting her new role at Greater Lancashire Hospital, Sara was Divisional Director for Newborn Services at St Mary's Hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

The mum-of-two from Chorley had previously completed a degree in nursing studies from the University of Manchester before gaining substantial clinical and director-level experience at hospitals across the North West.

Sara is also proud to have successfully completed the Nye Bevan Executive Leadership Programme with the NHS Leadership Academy.

Gwam Rajiah, Executive Chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital, said: “Our reputation is based on professionalism, renowned consultants, highly-skilled clinical staff, ethics and a truly outstanding service – and Sara is a perfect fit for our team.

“We’re growing as a direct result of our listing on NHS England’s Patient Choice Framework and Sara will help ensure that the best individualised patient care is available to patients and NHS Trusts through true collaboration.

“Sara will spearhead Greater Lancashire Hospital’s next exciting chapter as we launch more services and work even more closely with a host of partners across our region and beyond.”

Greater Lancashire Hospital, part of Preston-headquartered Bespoke Healthcare Group, has been transforming the health of locally-based residents since it opened in 2014.

For more information about Greater Lancashire Hospital visit: https://greaterlancashirehospital.co.uk/