Government minister opens new headquarters for UK export champion Inciner8

Inciner8, a global leader in sustainable waste management incineration solutions, has officially inaugurated its new purpose-built headquarters in Burscough, Lancashire, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion.

The majority of sales (98 per cent) come from international markets with strong demand across medical, hazardous waste, animal & agriculture, mining, hospitality, and disaster relief sectors in emerging nations in Africa and island nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new HQ was opened by Gareth Thomas MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Services, Small Businesses, and Exports) at the Department for Business and Trade. It positions Inciner8 at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and enhanced customer service as it scales operations to meet increasing global demand.

The new 36,000 sq ft facility more than doubles production capacity, enabling the company to manufacture multiple units simultaneously, streamline processes, and continue providing rapid, high-quality solutions to its diverse range of international customers.

Aerial shot of Inciner8's purpose-built new factory in Burscough.

The new facility boasts cutting-edge features designed to reinforce Inciner8’s role as an industry leader in sustainable waste management, including:

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies – Incorporating state-of-the-art production equipment to increase efficiency and reduce lead times.

– Incorporating state-of-the-art production equipment to increase efficiency and reduce lead times. Dedicated Research & Development Hub – A space to pioneer new technologies, ensuring Inciner8 remains at the forefront of incineration innovation.

– A space to pioneer new technologies, ensuring Inciner8 remains at the forefront of incineration innovation. Customer Experience Centre – Offering live product demonstrations, technical training, and industry insights to Inciner8’s customers.

– Offering live product demonstrations, technical training, and industry insights to Inciner8’s customers. Sustainability Initiatives – Energy-efficient production systems and eco-friendly practices in line with the company’s sustainability goals.

Beyond its global impact, Inciner8’s expansion strengthens the North West’s industrial sector, bring 50+ new employees to the area and supporting job creation and regional economic growth. Over the past year, the company has increased its workforce by 15 per cent, with plans for further recruitment in the coming months.

Founded in 2003, Inciner8 has established itself as a global market leader in incineration products and technology, designing and manufacturing systems for customers across 170+ countries in sectors including medical, agricultural, military, humanitarian aid, and industrial waste management. The company is trusted by leading international organisations such as the United Nations, WHO, NGOs, and governments worldwide.

Inciner8 CEO Darren Spencer gives Exports Minister Gareth Thomas a guided tour of the company's purpose-built new factory in Burscough, Lancashire.

Speaking at the official opening, Gareth Thomas MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Services, Small Businesses, and Exports) at the Department for Business and Trade, acknowledged Inciner8’s impact on UK manufacturing and exports:

Mr Thomas said: ”It’s fantastic to see a small business like Inciner8 exporting around the world, growing their business, and supporting the regional and wider economy.

“We know that when smaller businesses export, the whole economy benefits, and that is why we want to help more small businesses export and export to more markets as part of our Plan for Change.”

Inciner8’s CEO, Darren Spencer, said: “The opening of our new headquarters marks a pivotal moment for Inciner8. This facility is not just a testament to our growth, but a statement of our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers worldwide. The expanded space enables us to enhance our R&D capabilities, boost production efficiency, and better support our global customer base.”

“Investing in our people is just as important as investing in our infrastructure. This site not only increases efficiency and output, but also ensures we have the best talent working in an environment that fosters growth, collaboration, and innovation.”