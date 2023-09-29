Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Preston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Here are the seven establishments with new food hygiene ratings.
1. Rated 5: The Look Out Cafe
Rated 5: The Look Out Cafe at Kidsnape Farm, Inglewhite Road, Preston; rated on September 20 Photo: Google
2. Rated 5: Lane Ends at 442 Blackpool Road
Rated 5: Lane Ends at 442 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on September 21 Photo: Google
3. Rated 5: Tulketh Chippy at 178 Tulketh Brow
Rated 5: Tulketh Chippy at 178 Tulketh Brow, Preston; rated on September 20 Photo: Google
4. Rated 4: Nanny Nancy's at 56 Pope Lane
Rated 4: Nanny Nancy's at 56 Pope Lane, Preston; rated on August 31 Photo: Google