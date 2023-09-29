News you can trust since 1886
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Preston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST

Here are the seven establishments with new food hygiene ratings.

Rated 5: The Look Out Cafe at Kidsnape Farm, Inglewhite Road, Preston; rated on September 20

1. Rated 5: The Look Out Cafe

Rated 5: The Look Out Cafe at Kidsnape Farm, Inglewhite Road, Preston; rated on September 20 Photo: Google

Rated 5: Lane Ends at 442 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on September 21

2. Rated 5: Lane Ends at 442 Blackpool Road

Rated 5: Lane Ends at 442 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on September 21 Photo: Google

Rated 5: Tulketh Chippy at 178 Tulketh Brow, Preston; rated on September 20

3. Rated 5: Tulketh Chippy at 178 Tulketh Brow

Rated 5: Tulketh Chippy at 178 Tulketh Brow, Preston; rated on September 20 Photo: Google

Rated 4: Nanny Nancy's at 56 Pope Lane, Preston; rated on August 31

4. Rated 4: Nanny Nancy's at 56 Pope Lane

Rated 4: Nanny Nancy's at 56 Pope Lane, Preston; rated on August 31 Photo: Google

