Good Friday fish and chips in Lancashire - 25 of the best chippies to get yours

Good Friday is upon us which means one thing for many people – tucking into fish and chips.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Mar 2024, 19:56 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 10:58 GMT

Many people across the UK traditionally eat fish and chips on Good Friday, which lands on March 29 this year.

With no shortage of delicious chippies in Lancashire, we asked our readers for their recommendations.

In no particular order, here are 25 fish and chip shops you try over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend:

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips."

1. Leyland Cross Fish & Chips

Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips."

Photo Sales
Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food."

2. Victoria Chippy

Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food."

Photo Sales
Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place."

3. Godwin's Fish & Chips

Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place."

Photo Sales
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

4. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonSouth RibblePeopleEasterFish and chips

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.