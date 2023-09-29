Good Beer Guide 2024: The best Preston and Chorley pubs listed in the 51st edition
Thirty three pubs in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley have made it into this year's prestigious book.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A bible for beer lovers, the guide shows that here in Lancashire we are blessed with some of the very best of pubs, ale houses and tap rooms in the country.
The guide can be purchased from the CAMRA shop, and there's also a Good Beer Guide app which puts thousands of pubs, beers and breweries at your fingertips.
These are the pubs in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley that made the cut: