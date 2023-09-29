News you can trust since 1886
Good Beer Guide 2024: The best Preston and Chorley pubs listed in the 51st edition

Thirty three pubs in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley have made it into this year's prestigious book.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
A bible for beer lovers, the guide shows that here in Lancashire we are blessed with some of the very best of pubs, ale houses and tap rooms in the country.

The guide can be purchased from the CAMRA shop, and there's also a Good Beer Guide app which puts thousands of pubs, beers and breweries at your fingertips.

These are the pubs in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley that made the cut:

